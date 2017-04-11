All Star Driver Education is seeking at least 50 Driving Instructors

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Do you love driving? Are you a stickler for the rules of the road? All Star Driver Education is looking for dozens of Driving Instructors.

“We have instructors that we need for existing locations and many other high schools that we’d like to expand our services to,” said Brent Wall, President of All Star Driver Education.

He said the business is interested in hiring at least 50 Driving Instructors.

The position offers $18.00 to $22.00/hour depending on education and experience.

Full-time or Part-time positions are available in southeast Michigan.

Schedules are flexible.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED

GED or High School Diploma

Excellent driving record

Completion of Instructor Prep Program (All Star Driver Education offers training)

Michigan Works! Wayne Service Center is holding a hiring event to help recruit qualified candidates.

ALL STAR DRIVER EDUCATION NOW HIRING

Job Fair

Thursday, April 13, 2017

10:00am – 12:00pm

Michigan Works! Wayne Service Center

35731 W. Michigan Avenue, Wayne, MI 48184

If you have questions, you may call Frank Menzel at (734)665-7374 ext. 202 or email him at: frank@allstarde.com.

