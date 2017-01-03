Are you a good driver? Want to train new drivers? Instructors wanted!

Light fog
HI: 45°
LO: 37°
HI: 26°
LO: 24°
HI: 22°
LO: 13°
Workers Wanted: All Star Driver Education
WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) - All Star Driver Education (ASDE) is hiring Driving Instructors. There’s a hiring event on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
ALL STAR DRIVER EDUCATION HIRING EVENT
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
10:00am-12:00pm
Michigan Works! Wayne Service Center
35731 W. Michigan Avenue
Wayne, MI 48184
REGISTER FOR THE HIRING EVENT HERE. See Job Code # 7224815
Candidates must have:
Candidates must complete the Instructor Preparation Program which ASDE offers.
Please bring an updated resume if you’re planning to attend the hiring event.
If you have any questions, call Business Service Representative Debbie Brown at 734-858-1535.