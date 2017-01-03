Are you a good driver? Want to train new drivers? Instructors wanted!

Driving instructors needed in Wayne

Alicia Smith
6:06 AM, Jan 3, 2017
2 hours ago

Workers Wanted: All Star Driver Education

WXYZ
WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) - All Star Driver Education (ASDE) is hiring Driving Instructors. There’s a hiring event on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

ALL STAR DRIVER EDUCATION HIRING EVENT

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

10:00am-12:00pm

Michigan Works! Wayne Service Center

35731 W. Michigan Avenue

Wayne, MI 48184

REGISTER FOR THE HIRING EVENT HERE. See Job Code # 7224815

Candidates must have:

  • GED or High School Diploma
  • Excellent driving record
  • No criminal background

Candidates must complete the Instructor Preparation Program which ASDE offers.

Please bring an updated resume if you’re planning to attend the hiring event.

 If you have any questions, call Business Service Representative Debbie Brown at 734-858-1535.