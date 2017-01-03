Are you a good driver? Want to train new drivers? Instructors wanted!

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) - All Star Driver Education (ASDE) is hiring Driving Instructors. There’s a hiring event on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

ALL STAR DRIVER EDUCATION HIRING EVENT

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

10:00am-12:00pm

Michigan Works! Wayne Service Center

35731 W. Michigan Avenue

Wayne, MI 48184

REGISTER FOR THE HIRING EVENT HERE. See Job Code # 7224815

Candidates must have:

GED or High School Diploma

Excellent driving record

No criminal background

Candidates must complete the Instructor Preparation Program which ASDE offers.

Please bring an updated resume if you’re planning to attend the hiring event.

If you have any questions, call Business Service Representative Debbie Brown at 734-858-1535.