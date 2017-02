SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Want to meet a variety of employers looking for qualified candidates?

You’re welcome to attend the University of Phoenix's "Career Friday" event.

It's this Friday, February 3rd from 10:00am – 1:00pm.

University of Phoenix

26261 Evergreen Rd., Suite 500

Southfield, MI 48076

This is free to the public.

All are welcome.

If you have questions, please call (313)450-8133.