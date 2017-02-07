Rain
HI: 52°
LO: 34°
HI: 33°
LO: 31°
HI: 26°
LO: 15°
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A number of jobs are open – including full-time positions – at the Chipotle Mexican Grill set to open in Chesterfield Township this month.
The new restaurant is located at the intersection of I-94 and 23 Mile Road.
It opens to the public on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
The normal hours of operation are from 10:45 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. seven days a week.
Chipotle employs more than 60,000 people system-wide.
It is a work environment where career advancement is encouraged. Entry-level crew positions can put employees on the path to developing careers at Chipotle.
APPLY ONLINE HERE