CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A number of jobs are open – including full-time positions – at the Chipotle Mexican Grill set to open in Chesterfield Township this month.

The new restaurant is located at the intersection of I-94 and 23 Mile Road.

It opens to the public on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

The normal hours of operation are from 10:45 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. seven days a week.

Chipotle employs more than 60,000 people system-wide.

It is a work environment where career advancement is encouraged. Entry-level crew positions can put employees on the path to developing careers at Chipotle.

