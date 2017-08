TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A leading background screening and drug testing partner is trying to fill some key jobs in Oakland County.

Credential Check Corporation is hiring an IT Network Administrator and a Business Development Professional.

IT NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR

College degree required

1-3 years of network/system experience

DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

2-5 years of experience selling “business-to-business”

experience selling in a highly-regulated service such as payroll, insurance, or mortgages

FIND OUT MORE HERE

Credential Check Corporation is an award-winning company that has been named as a Crain’s Cool Place to Work, a national Best & Brightest Company to Work For and, most recently, as one of America’s fastest growing privately held companies by Inc. Magazine.