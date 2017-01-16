DENSO holds 3-day hiring event at the North American International Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Global automotive supplier DENSO is hosting a three-day career fair to scout for talent in engineering, skilled trades, and technology.

Hiring managers will be available at DENSO's booth in Hall A of Cobo Center in Detroit this week.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following days:

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 - skilled trades and maintenance opportunities in manufacturing

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 - professional and engineering careers

Friday, January 20, 2017 - Co-ops and internships

DENSO is the largest manufacturer and auto company supplier in the U.S. It's North American operations are based in Southfield.

Company experts in R&D, engineering, sales, plants, and recruiting will be looking for experienced and entry-level candidates.

They'll also keep any eye out for engineering students in mechanical, electrical, software and computer fields.

For more information, visit densocorp-na.com.