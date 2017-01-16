DENSO holds 3-day hiring event at the North American International Auto Show

Light fog
Denso NAIAS Job Fair
Denso
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Global automotive supplier DENSO is hosting a three-day career fair to scout for talent in engineering, skilled trades, and technology.
Hiring managers will be available at DENSO's booth in Hall A of Cobo Center in Detroit this week.
The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following days:
DENSO is the largest manufacturer and auto company supplier in the U.S. It's North American operations are based in Southfield.
Company experts in R&D, engineering, sales, plants, and recruiting will be looking for experienced and entry-level candidates.
They'll also keep any eye out for engineering students in mechanical, electrical, software and computer fields.
For more information, visit densocorp-na.com.