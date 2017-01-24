Detroit police and Wayne County Sheriff's Office looking to fill 100 job openings

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff's Office need to fill more than 100 open positions.

They’re holding two job fairs in Detroit. The first is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Samaritan Center

5555 Conner, Detroit

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, January 31

Northwest Activity Center

18100 Meyers Road, Detroit

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Requirements:

Must be at least 18 years of age

Valid Michigan driver's license

High school diploma or GED

Must be a U.S. citizen

No felony convictions

Be qualified to obtain a concealed pistol license

Must past required written and agility tests