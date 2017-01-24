Detroit police and Wayne County Sheriff's Office looking to fill 100 job openings
7:23 AM, Jan 24, 2017
DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff's Office need to fill more than 100 open positions.
They’re holding two job fairs in Detroit. The first is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Samaritan Center
5555 Conner, Detroit
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, January 31
Northwest Activity Center
18100 Meyers Road, Detroit
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Requirements:
Must be at least 18 years of age
Valid Michigan driver's license
High school diploma or GED
Must be a U.S. citizen
No felony convictions
Be qualified to obtain a concealed pistol license
Must past required written and agility tests