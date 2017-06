MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - DME -- a leading supplier of mold bases and components for plastic injection -- is adding members to its sales team.

DME is headquartered in Madison Heights. It is a division of Milacron.

The business needs to hire 10 Inside Sales Representatives.

Requirements include but are not limited to:

3+ years of experience in either inside or outside sales

Strong understanding of CRM platform

Must have account management and margin improvement experience

If you’d like to apply, please email your resume to:

Heather_Hartman@milacron.com

-or-

Yvonne_Curtis@milacron.com