Executive Car Rental is looking to fill 50 full-time Retail Sales Agent positions

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Executive Car Rental -- a growing Michigan-based company that’s on track to become a national organization -- is offering 50 job opportunities.
These are full-time jobs in Warren, Dearborn, Royal Oak, Sterling Heights and Macomb.
For ten years, Executive Car Rental has been providing signature executive-level customer service with a staff that takes the time to find the vehicle that best suits its customers’ needs.
There are 50 openings for Retail Sales Agent positions.
The company offers competitive pay and the potential for commission along with a bonus plan.
There is also a fast-track for promotions and opportunity for advancement into managerial positions.
JOB DUTIES
JOB REQUIREMENTS
You may also email your resume to Imran Syed at Imran.syed@ecr-1.com to set up an interview.
You can always find more resources for your job search on Pure Michigan Talent Connect's website.