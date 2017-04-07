Executive Car Rental is looking to fill 50 full-time Retail Sales Agent positions

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Executive Car Rental -- a growing Michigan-based company that’s on track to become a national organization -- is offering 50 job opportunities.

These are full-time jobs in Warren, Dearborn, Royal Oak, Sterling Heights and Macomb.

For ten years, Executive Car Rental has been providing signature executive-level customer service with a staff that takes the time to find the vehicle that best suits its customers’ needs.

There are 50 openings for Retail Sales Agent positions.

The company offers competitive pay and the potential for commission along with a bonus plan.

There is also a fast-track for promotions and opportunity for advancement into managerial positions.

JOB DUTIES

Provide best in class customer service on all fronts

Field inbound inquiry calls from various advertising and marketing campaigns

Log, track, and drive new business from inbound inquiry calls

Discuss and understand customer needs

Offer customers appropriate options based on variable needs

Input order information

Provide quotes from internal systems

Initiate rental agreements

Maintain and exceed overall company image and branding

Execute daily reporting practices

Maintain fleet by ensuring vehicles are clean inside, outside, and meet company QA standards

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Sales and/or customer service experience

Business to Business sales & marketing experience

Computer navigation skills and ability to type a minimum of 30 wpm

Exceptional interpersonal skills required

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to multi-task and organize

Excellent management and relationship building skills

Ability to manage stressful or unusual situations in order to maintain good customer service

Must have the ability to adapt in a fast-paced environment

Must be able to work a flexible schedule including day and/or evening hours, holidays & weekends

Must have a valid driver’s license & MUST have reliable transportation of your own

You may also email your resume to Imran Syed at Imran.syed@ecr-1.com to set up an interview.

You can always find more resources for your job search on Pure Michigan Talent Connect's website.