Executive Car Rental is looking to fill 50 full-time Retail Sales Agent positions

Alicia Smith
10:40 AM, Apr 7, 2017
11:12 AM, Apr 7, 2017
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Executive Car Rental -- a growing Michigan-based company that’s on track to become a national organization -- is offering 50 job opportunities.

These are full-time jobs in Warren, Dearborn, Royal Oak, Sterling Heights and Macomb.

For ten years, Executive Car Rental has been providing signature executive-level customer service with a staff that takes the time to find the vehicle that best suits its customers’ needs.

There are 50 openings for Retail Sales Agent positions.

The company offers competitive pay and the potential for commission along with a bonus plan. 

There is also a fast-track for promotions and opportunity for advancement into managerial positions. 

JOB DUTIES

  • Provide best in class customer service on all fronts
  • Field inbound inquiry calls from various advertising and marketing campaigns
  • Log, track, and drive new business from inbound inquiry calls
  • Discuss and understand customer needs
  • Offer customers appropriate options based on variable needs
  • Input order information
  • Provide quotes from internal systems
  • Initiate rental agreements
  • Maintain and exceed overall company image and branding
  • Execute daily reporting practices
  • Maintain fleet by ensuring vehicles are clean inside, outside, and meet company QA standards

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Sales and/or customer service experience
  • Business to Business sales & marketing experience
  • Computer navigation skills and ability to type a minimum of 30 wpm
  • Exceptional interpersonal skills required
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Ability to multi-task and organize
  • Excellent management and relationship building skills
  • Ability to manage stressful or unusual situations in order to maintain good customer service
  • Must have the ability to adapt in a fast-paced environment
  • Must be able to work a flexible schedule including day and/or evening hours, holidays & weekends
  • Must have a valid driver’s license & MUST have reliable transportation of your own

SUBMIT YOUR RESUME HERE
You may also email your resume to Imran Syed at Imran.syed@ecr-1.com  to set up an interview.

You can always find more resources for your job search on Pure Michigan Talent Connect's website.

