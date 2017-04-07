Gardner-White has a large hiring push to fill multiple positions

Massive hiring initiative

Malcom Maddox
4:04 AM, Apr 7, 2017
5:46 PM, Apr 7, 2017

Gardener-White Furniture is hiring

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Gardner-White Furniture is launching a massive employment initiative -- and hiring on the spot.

This Tuesday, April 11, Gardner-White recruiters will be hiring for sales, customer service and stock positions at of their locations throughout metro Detroit.

Recruiters want to talk to people with experience, skill, drive and a desire to be part of a winning and growing team.

Just go to any Gardner-White location with a resume and valid identification -- and be prepared for an interview on Tuesday.

