DETROIT (WXYZ) - Gardner-White Furniture is launching a massive employment initiative -- and hiring on the spot.

This Tuesday, April 11, Gardner-White recruiters will be hiring for sales, customer service and stock positions at of their locations throughout metro Detroit.

Recruiters want to talk to people with experience, skill, drive and a desire to be part of a winning and growing team.

Just go to any Gardner-White location with a resume and valid identification -- and be prepared for an interview on Tuesday.

