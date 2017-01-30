Hirotec hiring for multiple automotive manufacturing positions in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - HIROTEC AMERICA is hiring for multiple positions in Auburn Hills. The company provides engineering and manufacturing solutions for the automotive industry. It has locations in nine countries across the globe.

HIROTEC is looking for a Mechanical Designer. The UG NX Tooling Designer will be responsible for preparing major design layouts of complex tooling fixtures. Candidates must have a minimum of four years of design and checking experience specializing in automotive tooling.

HIROTEC is also hiring a Project Manager. The ideal candidate will be responsible for reviewing project proposals and planning to determine the time frame, funding limitations, and procedures for accomplishing a project. This person will also determine staffing requirements and allotment of available resources for various phases of the project. A Bachelor's degree in mechanical or electrical engineering and five years of experience are required.

The company is also looking to expand its manufacturing team. HIROTEC is hiring Machine Tool Electricians, Pipefitters and Machine Builders. These positions require two or more years of related experience.

For more information or to apply, visit HIROTEC's career page.