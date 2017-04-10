DETROIT (WXYZ) - If you love working with school aged students, the Education Achievement Authority may be looking for you.

The EAA is hiring substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and secretaries to work at one of 15 EAA schools in Detroit.

JOB FAIR

Wednesday, April 12, 0217

3:00pm – 5:30pm

Law Academy, 19411 Cliff Street, Detroit, MI 48234

Job candidates must:

Enjoy working with kids

Be dependable

Be willing to contribute to the school team

Support the education of the students

The EAA is described on its website as a turnaround district breathing new life into struggling schools and communities throughout Detroit.

The EAA offers competitive salaries and an opportunity for advancement.

For more information or to apply, please email misupport@mypesg.com.