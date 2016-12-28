JobFairGiant.com is hosting a huge end-of-the-year hiring event on December 29, 2016

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Recruiters from more than 60 metro Detroit companies are looking to fill dozens of positions in the coming weeks, and they’ll be taking part in a major job fair right before the final weekend of the year.

Jobfairgiant.com is sponsoring the event.

NEW YEAR, NEW JOB EXPO

Thursday, December 29, 2016

9:00am-12:00pm

1:00pm-3:00pm

Embassy Suites Hotel

28100 Franklin Road

Southfield, MI 48034

On-the-spot interviews may be conducted.

Job candidates are encouraged to bring at least 50 copies of your resume with you if you’re planning to attend.

Jobs will be available in the following fields: Engineering, Information Technology, Skilled Trades, Manufacturing, Blue-collar Labor, Production, Industrial, General Labor, Customer Services, Retail, Management, Restaurant, Accounting, Banking, Office Support, Clerical, Seasonal, Holiday Jobs, Data Entry, Call Center, Installation, Technical, Machining, Electrical, Mortgage, Financial Planning, Insurance, Education, Truck Driving, Real Estate, Nursing, Rehabilitation, Human Services, and more.

TO SEE THE LIST OF EMPLOYERS, CLICK HERE

TO REGISTER IN ADVANCE, CLICK HERE