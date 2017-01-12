JobFairGiant.com is hosting a major job expo in Macomb County on Jan. 31, 2017

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - If you're looking for work in Macomb County, there's a major job fair coming up at the end of the month featuring dozens of employers.

Jobfairgiant.com is hosting the Metro Detroit-Macomb County Job Expo on Ruesday, January 31, 2017.

JOB EXPO

Tuesday, January 31

9:00am -12:00pm

1:00pm-3:00pm

Wyndham Garden Hotel

34911 VanDyke Road

Sterling Heights, MI

Employers from dozens of companies will be on hand. Many of them may hold on-the-spot interviews.

Some of the employers participating include Quicken Loans, Walgreens, Road Commission of Oakland County, Formel D, and HTC Global Services.

