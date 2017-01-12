JobFairGiant.com is hosting a major job expo in Macomb County on Jan. 31, 2017

Cloudy
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - If you're looking for work in Macomb County, there's a major job fair coming up at the end of the month featuring dozens of employers.
Jobfairgiant.com is hosting the Metro Detroit-Macomb County Job Expo on Ruesday, January 31, 2017.
JOB EXPO
Tuesday, January 31
9:00am -12:00pm
1:00pm-3:00pm
Wyndham Garden Hotel
34911 VanDyke Road
Sterling Heights, MI
Employers from dozens of companies will be on hand. Many of them may hold on-the-spot interviews.
Some of the employers participating include Quicken Loans, Walgreens, Road Commission of Oakland County, Formel D, and HTC Global Services.
REGISTER ONLINE HERE.