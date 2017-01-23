Lawrence Plastics in Clarkston has five important positions open right now

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - A business that is celebrating its 70th birthday this year is hiring a handful of key positions.

Shift Supervisor Is Among Them.

The job requires overseeing the production floor making sure the injection molding process is up to quality standards efficient and safe.

Three years of experience are required.

A Process Technician position is also open.

This individual is responsible for the proper set-up and operation of injection molding machines.

Three or more years of experience are required with that kind of machinery or manufacturing.

Another job is for a Quality Auditor who performs inspections and tests at each phase of the production process.

Understanding gage and control charts is desired here.

The company also needs a Die setter to change production tools in injection molding presses.

This position would also assist the shift supervisor in problem solving.

Production Associate or machine operator is also a job up for grabs.

The position requires a minimum of 1 year of experience with a good attendance record.

The business manufactures decorative and highly-toleranced injection molding products.

And if you're interested in becoming a team member there, you can apply online.

APPLY ONLINE HERE.

