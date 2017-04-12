Looking for work? The Michigan Job Expo is coming to Novi on April 28, 2017

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) - Experienced candidates, entry-level workers, veterans, and college grads are wanted at a huge hiring event in Oakland County later this month.

Fifty employers are expected to be on hand trying to fill about 500 jobs in metro Detroit.

MICHIGAN JOB EXPO

Friday, April 28, 2017

9:00am – 3:00pm

Crowne Plaza Hotel

27000 S. Karevich Dr., Novi, MI

The event is being hosted by jobfairgiant.com.

There are three FREE Job Workshops you can attend at the event:

10:15am-10:30am – How to Write the Perfect Resume & Cover Letter

10:30am-11:00am – Mystery Shopping: The New Part-time Occupation

2:00pm – 2:15pm – Career Motivation: Techniques for How to Find a New Job

You can register early to prepare for an on-site interview HERE.

Jobs are available in:

Engineering, technology, banking, marketing/advertising, clinical, management, CDL Driving, Factory/Manufacturing, mortgage lending, call center/customer service, restaurants/retail shops, health care, skilled trades, general labor, etc.