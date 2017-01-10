Merit Logistics is hiring 30 freight handlers for the second shift

CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) - Leading retailers like Kroger, Fred Meyer, and Dollar General have depended on Merit Logistics to be an efficient link in their supply chain. Now you can join the Merit Logistics team and be part of delivering innovative solutions.

Merit Logistics in Chesterfield is looking to hire 30 Freight Handlers.

JOB FAIR

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

10:00am - 3:00pm

Michigan Works

43630 Hayes Road

Suite 100

Clinton Township, MI 48038

HIRING NOW

30 Freight Handlers

Second shift (5:30pm – 3:30am)

Variable work schedule

Health insurance benefits, 401k & PTO

APPLY ONLINE HERE

Contact recruiter Christine Stripling at cstripling@meritlogistics.com if you have any questions about careers at Merit Logistics.