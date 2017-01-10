Merit Logistics is hiring 30 freight handlers for the second shift

Alicia Smith
11:27 AM, Jan 10, 2017
3 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) - Leading retailers like Kroger, Fred Meyer, and Dollar General have depended on Merit Logistics to be an efficient link in their supply chain.  Now you can join the Merit Logistics team and be part of delivering innovative solutions.

Merit Logistics in Chesterfield is looking to hire 30 Freight Handlers.

JOB FAIR 

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

10:00am - 3:00pm

Michigan Works
43630 Hayes Road
Suite 100
Clinton Township, MI  48038
 

HIRING NOW

  • 30 Freight Handlers
  • Second shift (5:30pm – 3:30am)
  • Variable work schedule
  • Health insurance benefits, 401k & PTO

APPLY ONLINE HERE

Contact recruiter Christine Stripling at cstripling@meritlogistics.com if you have any questions about careers at Merit Logistics. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top