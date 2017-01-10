Merit Logistics is hiring 30 freight handlers for the second shift

High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 3:44AM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) - Leading retailers like Kroger, Fred Meyer, and Dollar General have depended on Merit Logistics to be an efficient link in their supply chain. Now you can join the Merit Logistics team and be part of delivering innovative solutions.