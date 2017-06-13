Michigan-based Absopure is hiring 15-to-20 people right now in Plymouth

Alicia Smith
10:08 AM, Jun 13, 2017
CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - About 15-to-20 full-time workers are wanted at Absopure’s Plymouth location. The company is hosting a job fair in Canton to recruit.

ABSOPURE JOB FAIR
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
7:00am-7:00pm
Hampton Inn and Suites
1950 N. Haggerty Rd., Canton, MI 48187
Bring your resume
HS Diploma or GED required

REGISTER IN ADVANCE OR APPLY ONLINE HERE

Absopure has a variety of positions open including:

  • Production Technicians
  • Hi Lo Drivers
  • Maintenance Technicians
  • Sales
  • Customer Service

Absopure is looking for people who can multi-task and thrive in a fast-paced environment.

