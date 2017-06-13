CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - About 15-to-20 full-time workers are wanted at Absopure’s Plymouth location. The company is hosting a job fair in Canton to recruit.

ABSOPURE JOB FAIR

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

7:00am-7:00pm

Hampton Inn and Suites

1950 N. Haggerty Rd., Canton, MI 48187

Bring your resume

HS Diploma or GED required

REGISTER IN ADVANCE OR APPLY ONLINE HERE

Absopure has a variety of positions open including:

Production Technicians

Hi Lo Drivers

Maintenance Technicians

Sales

Customer Service

Absopure is looking for people who can multi-task and thrive in a fast-paced environment.