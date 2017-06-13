Partly Cloudy
CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - About 15-to-20 full-time workers are wanted at Absopure’s Plymouth location. The company is hosting a job fair in Canton to recruit.
ABSOPURE JOB FAIR
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
7:00am-7:00pm
Hampton Inn and Suites
1950 N. Haggerty Rd., Canton, MI 48187
Bring your resume
HS Diploma or GED required
REGISTER IN ADVANCE OR APPLY ONLINE HERE
Absopure has a variety of positions open including:
Absopure is looking for people who can multi-task and thrive in a fast-paced environment.