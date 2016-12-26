Michigan First Credit Union is hiring to fill a number of job openings

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Lathrup Village-based Michigan First Credit Union is celebrating its 90th anniversary. Now it’s recruiting to fill some key positions.
MICHIGAN FIRST CREDIT UNION JOB OPENINGS:
Call Center Representative
Call Center Assistant Manager
Personal Banker
The company offers medical, dental, vision, disability and life insurance. It also offers a 401(k) with a credit union match and tuition reimbursement.
Michigan First Credit Union delivers world-class service to more than 122,000 members.
The company has 14 branches throughout Michigan.
The business is a proud supporter of financial education. It offers expanded financial services for every life stage through its Michigan First Mortgage and Young & Free Michigan brands, as well as its 365 Live Call Center.
Currently, the credit union has over $780-million in assets.