Michigan First Credit Union is hiring to fill a number of job openings

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Lathrup Village-based Michigan First Credit Union is celebrating its 90th anniversary. Now it’s recruiting to fill some key positions.

MICHIGAN FIRST CREDIT UNION JOB OPENINGS:

Call Center Representative

Call Center Assistant Manager

Personal Banker

The company offers medical, dental, vision, disability and life insurance. It also offers a 401(k) with a credit union match and tuition reimbursement.

Michigan First Credit Union delivers world-class service to more than 122,000 members.

The company has 14 branches throughout Michigan.

The business is a proud supporter of financial education. It offers expanded financial services for every life stage through its Michigan First Mortgage and Young & Free Michigan brands, as well as its 365 Live Call Center.

Currently, the credit union has over $780-million in assets.

If you like to apply, you can start by completing an online application at: MichiganFirst.com - click on "About us" then "Join Our Team.