Michigan First Credit Union is looking for workers

Lathrop Villiage Based Company Hiring

Malcom Maddox
3:55 AM, May 22, 2017
6:25 AM, Jun 20, 2017

Workers are wanted for the Michigan First Credit Union.

Michigan First Credit Union is searching for employees.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LATHROP VILLAGE, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Michigan First Credit Union is celebrating its 90th anniversary and looking for qualified candidates to join the team. 

The Lathrup Village-based Michigan First Credit Union has open positions pertaining to call center leaders, lending and personal banking. 

Interested parties can apply online at MichiganFirst.com – click on “About us” then “Join Our Team.”

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top