Michigan First Credit Union is looking for workers

LATHROP VILLAGE, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Michigan First Credit Union is celebrating its 90th anniversary and looking for qualified candidates to join the team.
The Lathrup Village-based Michigan First Credit Union has open positions pertaining to call center leaders, lending and personal banking.
Interested parties can apply online at MichiganFirst.com – click on “About us” then “Join Our Team.”