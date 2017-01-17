National Retail Federation Foundation launches the RISE Up educational training program

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Building confidence is the key to success, so dozens of retailers are promoting a training program The National Retail Federation Foundation just launched called the RISE Up initiative.

It's an innovative education and credentialing program.

More than 30 retailers are supporting this program including Target, Macy's, Kroger, L.L. Bean, Lowe's, Neiman Marcus, Williams-Sonoma, and The Home Depot.

The program offers 40 hours of job training and credential programs -- with certificates you can take to job interviews.

The education comes in the form of online and classroom formats -- so it's really flexible.

Mentorships and hands-on training are also offered.

So, this is a great program for first-time job seekers or entry-level retail employees.

Creators of the program are hoping the RISE Up program will lay the foundation for the industry's next generation of talent.

You can find out more about the program by emailing: RISE@nrf.com

You may also call 844-NRF-Exam [(844)673-3926] between 8:30am and 5:30pm EST, Monday through Friday.