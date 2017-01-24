"New Year, New Resume" webinar happening January 26, 2016

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - If you’re looking for a new job in the new year, you need to make sure your resume is relevant in this new digital day and age.

Not only does your resume need to be visually appealing, it also needs to be ATS friendly.

ATS stands for Applicant Tracking Systems. Employers use ATS to find keywords critical to the job being filled.

So, to get through the resume screening process you have to have specific words the employer is looking for while also avoiding common formatting errors.

You can find out how to develop strong content -- including what to include and what to omit – at a Walsh College Webinar coming up.

NEW YEAR, NEW RESUME WEBINAR

Thursday, January 26, 2017

12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Complimentary

REGISTER HERE

The webinar’s featured presenter is Tracy Morgan -- the Career Services Advisor at Walsh College.