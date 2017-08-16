Northville School District is hiring Substitute Teachers and Substitute Aides

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) -

PESG is partnering with the Northville School District to recruit people to be Substitute Teachers and Substitute Aides for the upcoming school year. PESG is holding a job fair this week.

JOB FAIR FOR SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS AND SUBSTITUTE AIDES

Thursday, August 17, 2017

10:00am - 12:00pm

Cooke School

21200 Taft Road

Northville, MI 48167

Candidates must enjoy working with school age children, must be dependable, and must be willing to contribute to the school team to support the education of the students.

If you’d like more information, please email misupport@mypesg.com or call (866)782-7277.

