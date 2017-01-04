NQS is looking for warehousing workers for jobs in Plymouth and Commerce Township

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) - NQS – an automotive supplier based in Livonia – needs to fill openings in Commerce Township and Plymouth, Michigan.

The business is working with Michigan Works! on a hiring event this week.

NQS HIRING EVENT

Thursday - January 5, 2017 10:00am-2:00pm Michigan Works! Livonia 30246 Plymouth Road, Livonia, MI

NQS is looking for 10-to-15 people to fill warehousing positions such as:

Hi Lo Driver Laborer Material Handler Quality Inspector

The positions are full-time and offer some benefits including medical insurance and paid holidays and vacation.

If you cannot attend the hiring event, but you’d like more information about the job opportunities, please call Dan Dusablon at (734)744-9625.