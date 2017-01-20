Oakland County Michigan Works! is holding workshops for job seekers

Light fog
Workers Wanted: Michigan Works! Career Center Event
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) - For all you job seekers who have resolved to find that new job or career in this New Year, Michigan Works! is holding some workshops that aim to get you on the right track.
OAKLAND COUNTY MICHIGAN WORKS! SPECIAL EVENTS
WHERE: Michigan Works! Career Center, 713 E. 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale, MI 48220
To sign up, visit the front desk at the west side of the building or call: (248)586-8930