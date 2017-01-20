Oakland County Michigan Works! is holding workshops for job seekers

Alicia Smith
5:41 AM, Jan 20, 2017

Workers Wanted: Michigan Works! Career Center Event

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) - For all you job seekers who have resolved to find that new job or career in this New Year, Michigan Works! is holding some workshops that aim to get you on the right track.

OAKLAND COUNTY MICHIGAN WORKS! SPECIAL EVENTS

WHERE: Michigan Works! Career Center, 713 E. 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale, MI 48220

  • Tuesday, January 24, 2017: “Ramp Up Your Resume!” - 10:00am 12:30pm
  • Wednesday, January 25, 2017: “Twitter for Professionals”- 10:00am 12:30pm
  • Thursday, January 26, 2017: “Resume II Lab” - 10:00am 12:30pm

To sign up, visit the front desk at the west side of the building or call: (248)586-8930

