Rainbow Rehabilitation Centers are hiring healthcare workers in Washtenaw County

Workers Wanted: Rainbow Rehabilitation Centers
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Rainbow Rehabilitation Centers is hosting a hiring event Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
HIRING EVENT
11:00am – 4:00pm
Wyndham Garden Romulus Hotel
9191 Wickham Road, Romulus, MI 48174
The company is trying to fill positions for rehabilitation assistants and direct care workers.
These are jobs that would be in the Ypisilanti--Ann Arbor areas.
Applicants must have a valid driver's license.
And if you're planning to come out to the hiring event, bring your updated resume.
On-site interviews will be conducted.
