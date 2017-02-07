Rainbow Rehabilitation Centers are hiring healthcare workers in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Rainbow Rehabilitation Centers is hosting a hiring event Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

HIRING EVENT

11:00am – 4:00pm

Wyndham Garden Romulus Hotel

9191 Wickham Road, Romulus, MI 48174

The company is trying to fill positions for rehabilitation assistants and direct care workers.

These are jobs that would be in the Ypisilanti--Ann Arbor areas.

Applicants must have a valid driver's license.

And if you're planning to come out to the hiring event, bring your updated resume.

On-site interviews will be conducted.

LEARN MORE ABOUT WORKING AT RAINBOW REHABILITATION CENTERS HERE