Sales Networking Job Fair

7:54 AM, Jan 26, 2017
A sales networking fair is taking place Thursday afternoon.
 
If you're looking for a job in sales, head to the Embassy Suites in Livonia. The hotel is located on Victor Parkway.
 
Sales managers and recruiters will be there to meet you face-to-face. They'll be looking to fill entry, mid, & advanced level sales positions.
 
The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. It's free to attend.
 
Make sure to bring extra copies of your resume, and dress professionally.

