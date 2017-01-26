WXYZ
Sales Networking Job Fair
7:54 AM, Jan 26, 2017
7:54 AM, Jan 26, 2017
A sales networking fair is taking place Thursday afternoon.
If you're looking for a job in sales, head to the Embassy Suites in Livonia. The hotel is located on Victor Parkway.
Sales managers and recruiters will be there to meet you face-to-face. They'll be looking to fill entry, mid, & advanced level sales positions.
The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. It's free to attend.
Make sure to bring extra copies of your resume, and dress professionally.
Read Full Story