Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) is filling nearly 50 openings

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) -

Skilled or unskilled individuals are wanted for job openings at the South Lyon Salvation Army family store opening in the spring of 2017.



The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) has nearly 50 openings.

The non-profit needs at least that many to fully staff the new location by early February.



Candidates can apply in person at the new store location in South Lyon:



APPLY IN PERSON:

570 N. Lafayette

9:00am – 5:00pm

Monday – Friday



APPLICANTS MUST COME WITH:

Photo ID

Social Security cards



No scheduled appointments are necessary. On the spot interviews may be conducted.



“We have a variety of positions open, including full-time and part-time roles as cashiers, sales clerks, stock room employees, managers and more,” said Jacqulynn Idzior, director of operations at The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan ARC in a written statement.



Two years of supervisory experience is preferred for people interested in retail management positions.



All applicants must be able to pass both a criminal background check and substance screening to accept a position.

The Salvation Army ARC offers competitive benefits including health, vision and dental insurance; 403b programs; pension and paid vacation, discretionary, and sick days.



If you would like more information or an interview with a Salvation Army representative, please contact Mary Parkinson at (313)567-5094 or (248)953-0967.