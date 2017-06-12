Second job fair planned to fill about 1,500 openings at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - More than 30 types of jobs are open at the new Little Caesars Arena set to open in Detroit this fall.

The second major job fair to fill 1500 openings is set for Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

LITTLE CAESARS ARENA JOB FAIR

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

2:00pm - 7:00pm

Joe Louis Arena, 19 Steve Yzerman Drive, Detroit, MI

About 1,500 positions are available including hosts, bartenders, servers, cooks, housekeepers, dishwashers, ushers, guest relations specialists, parking attendants and more.

The jobs are available with Olympia Entertainment or Delaware North Sportservice.

Registration is not required. However, you must print out this form and bring it to the job fair: http://bit.ly/2sWfPuy