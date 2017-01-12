Senior Helpers is hiring caregivers in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties

Light fog
Providing dependable and compassionate care for elderly clients and their families is the goal of Senior Helpers in Farmington Hills. Right now, the organization is looking for experienced caregivers.
Senior Helpers has immediate openings for Caregivers, CNAs and HHAs.
There are multiple positions open in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
These are full-time and part-time openings.
Primary responsibilities include:
Requirements include:
APPLY ONLINE HERE
You may also call Senior Helpers at (248) 865-1000.