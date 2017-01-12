Senior Helpers is hiring caregivers in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties

Senior Helpers is hiring in metro Detroi -

Providing dependable and compassionate care for elderly clients and their families is the goal of Senior Helpers in Farmington Hills. Right now, the organization is looking for experienced caregivers.

Senior Helpers has immediate openings for Caregivers, CNAs and HHAs.

There are multiple positions open in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

These are full-time and part-time openings.

Primary responsibilities include:

ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living)

Safe transfers

Personal care

Light housekeeping

Meal preparation

Requirements include:

Alzheimer’s/Dementia experience preferred

TB test

1 year caregiving experience

Pass criminal and motor vehicle background check

Valid MI Driver License, own vehicle with current insurance and registration

18 years or older

High school diploma or equivalent

APPLY ONLINE HERE

You may also call Senior Helpers at (248) 865-1000.