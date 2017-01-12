Senior Helpers is hiring caregivers in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties

Alicia Smith
10:50 AM, Jan 11, 2017
2 hours ago

Providing dependable and compassionate care for elderly clients and their families is the goal of Senior Helpers in Farmington Hills. Right now, the organization is looking for experienced caregivers.

WXYZ
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Senior Helpers is hiring in metro Detroi -

Providing dependable and compassionate care for elderly clients and their families is the goal of Senior Helpers in Farmington Hills. Right now, the organization is looking for experienced caregivers.

 

Senior Helpers has immediate openings for Caregivers, CNAs and HHAs.

 

There are multiple positions open in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

 

These are full-time and part-time openings.

 

Primary responsibilities include:

  • ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living)
  • Safe transfers
  • Personal care
  • Light housekeeping
  • Meal preparation

 

Requirements include:

  • Alzheimer’s/Dementia experience preferred
  • TB test
  • 1 year caregiving experience
  • Pass criminal and motor vehicle background check
  • Valid MI Driver License, own vehicle with current insurance and registration
  • 18 years or older
  • High school diploma or equivalent

APPLY ONLINE HERE

 

 

You may also call Senior Helpers at (248) 865-1000. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top