TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - SMART is looking to fill a number of positions for Assistant Mechanics and Fixed Route Operators or bus drivers.

The full-time jobs SMART has open for Fixed Route Operators are for people who would like to drive SMART's larger buses.

Interviews will be held in January.

A training class is set to start on January 30, 2017.

Assistant Mechanics are also needed to work on SMART’s vehicles.

Experience working on vehicles that run on diesel or gasoline is also required.

Both jobs are available in Clinton Township, Inkster and Troy.

These jobs offer medical benefits, a defined pension plan, retirement plan, free bus transportation, and paid holidays and vacations.

Candidates must all complete an application online and undergo a criminal background check.

APPLY HERE FOR THE FIXED ROUTE OPERATOR (BUS DRIVER) JOB

APPLY HERE FOR THE ASSISTANT MECHANIC JOB