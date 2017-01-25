Speedway hosting job fair, looking to fill several positions

6:59 AM, Jan 25, 2017

Workers Wanted: Speedway Hiring Event

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Speedway is holding a job fair today in hopes of filling positions at stores across the state.

The company is looking to fill a variety of positions including, shift leaders trainees, assistant managers, cashiers and food service specialists.

Interviews will be held on the spot.

You do need to complete an online application before showing up.

To get to the application link click here.

Today's hiring event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all Speedway locations in Michigan.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top