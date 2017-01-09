Speedway is recruiting for all positions as the company continues to grow in metro Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Speedway is holding a hiring event for all positions – both full-time and part-time jobs.

These openings offer opportunities for advancement and benefits.

SPEEDWAY HIRING EVENT

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

10:00am – 4:00pm

Speedway LLC Recruiting Center

8424 E. 12 Mile, Suite B-5 – the Citizens Bank Building

Warren, MI 48093

If you’re not able to attend, you can call (586) 582-0440.

You may also email the recruiter at LBFigliolo@speedway.com.

APPLY ONLINE HERE

You may also text “APPLY” to 80565.