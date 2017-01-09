Speedway is recruiting for all positions as the company continues to grow in metro Detroit

Cloudy
HI: 28°
LO: 14°
HI: 40°
LO: 22°
HI: 38°
LO: 34°
Workers Wanted: Speedway holds hiring event
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Speedway is holding a hiring event for all positions – both full-time and part-time jobs.
These openings offer opportunities for advancement and benefits.
SPEEDWAY HIRING EVENT
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
10:00am – 4:00pm
Speedway LLC Recruiting Center
8424 E. 12 Mile, Suite B-5 – the Citizens Bank Building
Warren, MI 48093
If you’re not able to attend, you can call (586) 582-0440.
You may also email the recruiter at LBFigliolo@speedway.com.
APPLY ONLINE HERE
You may also text “APPLY” to 80565.