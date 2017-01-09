Speedway is recruiting for all positions as the company continues to grow in metro Detroit

Alicia Smith
8:03 AM, Jan 9, 2017

Workers Wanted: Speedway holds hiring event

WXYZ

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Speedway is holding a hiring event for all positions – both full-time and part-time jobs.  

These openings offer opportunities for advancement and benefits.

SPEEDWAY HIRING EVENT

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

10:00am – 4:00pm

Speedway LLC Recruiting Center

8424 E. 12 Mile, Suite B-5 – the Citizens Bank Building

Warren, MI  48093

If you’re not able to attend, you can call (586) 582-0440.

You may also email the recruiter at LBFigliolo@speedway.com.

APPLY ONLINE HERE

You may also text “APPLY” to 80565.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top