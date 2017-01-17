Star Tech Connect Employer Mixer is planned in Ann Arbor January, 19, 2017

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - A career mixer for employers interested in filling software internships and entry-level positions is on the calendar in Ann Arbor.

STAR TECH CONNECT EMPLOYER MIXER

January 19, 2017

5:00pm-8:00pm

ITHAKA

301 E. Liberty 3-rd Floor

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

For those looking for a job in the tech industry this is a great way to connect with employers in the Southeast Michigan Region in a casual setting.

Ann Arbor SPARK is partnering with ITHAKA and Pillar Technologies. Participants will tour each of the two businesses with an added Happy Hour/Networking Hour right afterwards.

Here are some of the tech employers participating:

Arbor Networks

Atomic Object

Danlaw

Genomenon

Ithaka

Llamasoft

Nexient

Pillar Technologies

SimuQuest

SoarTech

TDAmeritrade

The purpose of this highly-targeted event is to directly connect software developer talent with employers.

The registration fee for Job Seekers is $10.00 per person.

The event is free for STAR Participants. LEARN MORE ABOUT THE STAR PROGRAM HERE.

The Employer Fee ($100) includes one designated area with a small table and space for up to 3 company representatives with complimentary snacks and beverages.

To make sure that expectations are met – organizers are asking people who are not software developers, or direct employers, to respectfully attend other events that are designed to meet your needs.