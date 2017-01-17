Star Tech Connect Employer Mixer is planned in Ann Arbor January, 19, 2017

Light fog
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - A career mixer for employers interested in filling software internships and entry-level positions is on the calendar in Ann Arbor.
STAR TECH CONNECT EMPLOYER MIXER
January 19, 2017
5:00pm-8:00pm
ITHAKA
301 E. Liberty 3-rd Floor
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
For those looking for a job in the tech industry this is a great way to connect with employers in the Southeast Michigan Region in a casual setting.
Ann Arbor SPARK is partnering with ITHAKA and Pillar Technologies. Participants will tour each of the two businesses with an added Happy Hour/Networking Hour right afterwards.
Here are some of the tech employers participating:
The purpose of this highly-targeted event is to directly connect software developer talent with employers.
The registration fee for Job Seekers is $10.00 per person.
The event is free for STAR Participants. LEARN MORE ABOUT THE STAR PROGRAM HERE.
The Employer Fee ($100) includes one designated area with a small table and space for up to 3 company representatives with complimentary snacks and beverages.
To make sure that expectations are met – organizers are asking people who are not software developers, or direct employers, to respectfully attend other events that are designed to meet your needs.