50 test car drivers needed to evaluate new cars

DETROIT - Performance Driven Workforce (PDW) was started in 2015 to provide entry to mid-level jobs in the automotive industry. The company has grown to five states and upwards of 1,800 employees; almost 75% of employees are Michigan residents.

The majority of PDW’s employees are vehicle evaluators and mechanics supporting new product development activities of automotive manufacturers throughout Southeast Michigan. PDW is a Veteran-Friendly Employer, led by CEO Lizabeth Ardisana, one of Michigan’s top philanthropic and corporate board leaders.

PDW is hiring (50) test car drivers to evaluate new model cars in Auburn Hills, Allen Park and Warren. If you have dreamed of test-driving the latest automotive products in development – before they’re available to the general public - Performance Driven Workforce is for you!

Job Description:

· Drivers will evaluate pre-production vehicles, providing feedback on issues such as vehicle function, comfort and performance. · Test drivers will drive in small groups on designated routes. · Morning, afternoon and weekend shifts are available.

Job Requirements:

· Must be at least 19 years of age or older. · Must have a valid driver’s license and a good driving record. · Must have two years of driving experience.

Regular drivers and CDL drivers are needed. Click HERE to apply!