Veteran-focused hiring event being held Friday in Macomb County

Clinton Township, MICH. (WXYZ) - A veteran-focused hiring event is being held in Macomb County. It's for interested veterans, their spouses, or family members looking for work.

The event is being held Friday, January 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Macomb Intermediate School District. It's located at 44001 Garfield Road in Clinton Township. Attendees are asked to use the south entrance.

The event is open to the public, and no advanced registration is required.

To view the event flyer, click here.