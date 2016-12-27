Veterans have networking opportunity today in Lansing

(WXYZ) - Veterans who may be looking for work have an opportunity today in Lansing.



The Veterans Networking Group is meeting today in the city. The hour-long session runs from 3:30 until 4:30 this afternoon.



It's taking place at the Capital Area Michigan Works! office which is on S. Cedar Street in Lansing.



Veterans can network with employers, service providers and other veterans. There are also resources available to help with your job search.

DETAILS:

Veterans Networking Group

December 27, 2016

3:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Capital area Michigan Works!

2110 South Cedar Street

Lansing, MI

For more information, please call: 517-203-0947

