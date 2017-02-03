Want to join the pack? Coyote Logistics is hiring in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Coyote Logistics – a UPS company – has openings for two key positions in its Ann Arbor office.

DRIVER SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE

A High School Diploma is required to apply.

NATIONAL ACCOUNT MANAGER SALES TRAINEE

A Bachelor’s Degree is the minimum education required for this position.

Both jobs offer thorough training.

Full-time employees also receive full benefits and a 401-k match.

The office is located at 777 E. Eisenhower Parkway, Suite 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Coyote Logistics has been named a Top Workplace, Top Digital Company, and Best Company to Sell For.

To apply, go to www.coyote.com , click on Career Opportunities, and then apply to the Driver Services Representative or National Account Manager Sales Trainee posting.

