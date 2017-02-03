Wayne County Sheriff's Office partners with churches for 2 hiring events

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Sheriff Benny Napoleon’s law enforcement hiring program aims to fill more than 100 positions in the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The department is teaming up with some churches to hold hiring events that are free and open to the public

TWO HIRING EVENTS

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Second Ebenezer Church

14601 Dequindre St. Detroit, MI 48212

10am-1pm

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Hartford Memorial Baptist Church

In Fellowship Hall

13735 W. 7 Mile Road

Detroit, MI. 48235

11am-1pm

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Must be at least 18

Valid Michigan Driver’s License

High School Diploma or GED

No Felony Convictions

Be a U.S. Citizen

Be qualified to obtain a Concealed Pistol License

Must past required written and agility test per agency requirements

Note: Police Officer applications will be accepted on-site.

VIEW ONLINE JOB POSTING HERE

If you have questions, please contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office of Recruiting at (313)224-0641 or visit in person: 4747 Woodward, Detroit, MI 48201.