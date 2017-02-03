Wayne County Sheriff's Office partners with churches for 2 hiring events

Cloudy
HI: 24°
LO: 13°
HI: 28°
HI: 34°
LO: 20°
Workers Wanted: 2 hiring events to fill 100+ jobs
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Sheriff Benny Napoleon’s law enforcement hiring program aims to fill more than 100 positions in the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
The department is teaming up with some churches to hold hiring events that are free and open to the public
TWO HIRING EVENTS
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Second Ebenezer Church
14601 Dequindre St. Detroit, MI 48212
10am-1pm
--- --- --- ---
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Hartford Memorial Baptist Church
In Fellowship Hall
13735 W. 7 Mile Road
Detroit, MI. 48235
11am-1pm
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Note: Police Officer applications will be accepted on-site.
VIEW ONLINE JOB POSTING HERE
If you have questions, please contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office of Recruiting at (313)224-0641 or visit in person: 4747 Woodward, Detroit, MI 48201.