Wolverine Solutions Group looking to fill several positions

Wolverine Solutions Group is a company that provides solutions that support strategic growth for other businesses and now they're looking to fill a number of positions.

Job Title: Mail Machine Mechanic

Responsible for all mechanical and electrical infrastructure

Maintain equipment in best working order

Machine setups

Preventative Maintenance

Maintain equipment safety standards

Maintain work area in a clean and orderly fashion

Keep spare parts orderly and available

Stock required maintenance items

Minimize maintenance costs

Troubleshoot problems

Qualifications:

3-5 years of relevant work experience plus strong mechanical aptitude.

Ability to read and interpret mechanical drawings.

Ability to solve mechanical problems and deal with a variety of equipment. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Proficiency in Microsoft Windows environment. Basic electrical circuitry knowledge

Creative solutions for maximum production

Modify equipment as required

Train machine leads

Maintain and secure tools

Maintain equipment safety guards

Vendor Management

Job Title: Digital Print Operator

Determine work for shift by reading instructions and production schedule, or through oral instructions given by supervisor.

For job setup and production: load paper into printer, set appropriate guides, keys, and switches.

Enter commands into computer to start and operate production.

Observe machine operation and error lights to detect mechanical malfunctions.

Look up, and verify reprints due to paper jams and/or printing error.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or General Education Degree (GED); or one to three months related work experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

· Employee should be computer literate.

· Ability to read and comprehend the English language for the purpose of properly matching words and numbers.

· Ability to read and interpret documentation such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

· Ability to write routine reports and correspondences. Ability to speak effectively and professionally to customers and/or employees of our or any other organization.

· Ability to apply one's knowledge and interpret instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form for desired outcomes.

· Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.

· Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, decimals and fractions.

Job Title: Production Supervisor-Automated Mail

The purpose of this position is to supervise the complete operation from incoming requests to completion of mailings. This position also requires the training and guiding employees in the proper method of operations, in alignment with the Automated Mail Manager's direction.

Supervises all staff functions.

Develops and controls employee work schedules based on workflow.

Reads and interprets client orders.

Instructs employees on department and job requirements.

Complete understanding of all department processes, procedures and equipment.

Completes production reports as required.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent to assure basic math, reading and communication skills.

Minimum of 5 years related business unit leadership and supervisory experience; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Strong understanding of USPS mailing requirements is required.

Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where only limited standardization exists. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Ability to solve mechanical problems and has the ability to operate a variety of equipment. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Computer literate, able to work with basic Windows computer application (startup, shutdown, point & click, read and understand graphs and data presented onscreen)

Microsoft Office Suite

Email

Must be able to lift 20lbs and occasionally up to 70lbs.

Job Title: Production Team Member-Quality Assurance

· Plan, direct, or coordinate quality assurance programs. Formulate quality control policies and control quality of production efforts

· Collect and analyze production samples to evaluate quality.

· Analyze quality control test results and provide feedback and interpretation to production management or staff.

Stop production if serious product defects are present.

Monitor performance of quality control systems to ensure effectiveness and efficiency.

Communicate quality control information to all relevant organizational departments, outside vendors, or contractors.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent to assure basic math, reading and communication skills.

· Minimum of 5 years related quality control and supervisory experience; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

· Strong understanding of USPS mailing requirements is required.

· Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where only limited standardization exists. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

· Ability to solve mechanical problems and has the ability to operate a variety of equipment. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.