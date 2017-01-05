Workers Wanted: Eby-Brown Company is hiring

(WXYZ) - An increase in business is prompting the leading convenience store supplier in the U.S. to hang up the help wanted sign.



Eby-Brown Company is the largest privately owned distributor in the U.S. and it's hosting a job fair next Tuesday, January 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



It'll be located at the company site on E. Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted.



Eby-Brown needs to fill a long list of jobs including warehouse positions on all shifts, inventory control jobs on the day-shift, stamping positions for days, a shuttle driver for nights and delivery drivers for the afternoon shift.



Drivers who are interested must have a Class A license to operate their trucks.



Apply online here: http://www.Eby-brown.Com/careers