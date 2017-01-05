Workers Wanted: Eby-Brown Company is hiring

Alicia Smith
6:20 AM, Jan 5, 2017

(WXYZ) - An increase in business is prompting the leading convenience store supplier in the U.S. to hang up the help wanted sign.

Eby-Brown Company is the largest privately owned distributor in the U.S. and it's hosting a job fair next Tuesday, January 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It'll be located at the company site on E. Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted.

Eby-Brown needs to fill a long list of jobs including warehouse positions on all shifts, inventory control jobs on the day-shift, stamping positions for days, a shuttle driver for nights and delivery drivers for the afternoon shift.

Drivers who are interested must have a Class A license to operate their trucks.

Apply online here: http://www.Eby-brown.Com/careers

