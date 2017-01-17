Buy milk in these 15 states? A refund may be owed to you

Consumers who bought milk in the last 14 years could be due a refund after a $52 million settlement was reached over dairy price-fixing.

According to a news release from Hagens Berman, the class counsel in the case, anyone who purchased milk or fresh milk products in 15 states may be eligible for reimbursement. States include Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

No proof of purchase is needed to get a refund, which will be between $45 and $70 per person.

Milk consumers have until Jan. 31 to file a claim, according to the class action form website, boughtmilk.com. It says anyone with questions may call (800) 417-4561.