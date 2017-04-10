ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Ann Arbor police say a 17-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a carjacking that happened in the city on April 7.

Police say Zachary Scott was spotted trying to conceal a black airsoft handgun in his pants while riding a bus. After a struggle with an officer, a search of Scott reportedly revealed two additional airsoft pistols and a mask.

Police say his description and guns connected him to the reported carjacking earlier that morning in the 600 block of E. Washington.

He is now being accused of the carjacking and in the theft of a Republic Parking pickup truck on April 6.

Scott is facing a number of charges including carjacking, armed robbery, felony firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.