PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - Two people were killed and at least three others were injured in an apartment fire in Pontiac early Saturday, fire officials said.

At about 1:30 a.m., crews from multiple fire departments responded to the Woodland Heights Apartments on the 100 block of Edith Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found heavy smoke and residents trapped on the second floor.

"Nobody wants to start off the holiday with a loss of life -- and the other thing is we have several residents who won't have a place to stay," said Waterford Fire Deputy Chief Matt Covey.

Fire officials said one person died at the scene, and a second victim died at a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is currently on site helping residents find a place to stay for Christmas.

