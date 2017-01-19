21-year-old facing child pornography charges in federal court in western Michigan

(WXYZ) - A 21-year-old man is facing Child Pornography charged in federal court in western Michigan, accused of using social media apps to have sexual conversations with underage teens.

Sameer Gadola has been charged with one count of Production of Child Pornography and one count of Receipt of Child Pronography; Coercion and Enticement. Gadola's father is Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Mike Gadola. His grandfather was former US District Court Judge Paul Gadola.

The FBI began their investigation into Sameer Gadola in May 2016, when the Shiawassee County Sheriffs Office was informed that he was using Instagram to try and meet a 13-year-old boy for sex. They had been contacted by the boy's mother.

The FBI was able to use information provided by the woman to track down Gadola and his other social media accounts.

Officials say they examined his accounts and determined that he was involved in several boys and girls under the age of 18, all for the purposes of sex. Officials say he used the accounts to make sexual advances.

Federal agents approached Gadola on January 6, during which he was apprised of his rights and agreed to speak with an agent.

During that interview, officials say, Gadola admitted to having sexual conversations with juveniles over the internet.

According to the criminal complaint, officials have identified 7 victims in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.