3 pizza delivery workers assaulted, robbed in same metro Detroit apartment complex

(WXYZ) - Roseville police are investigating after three pizza delivery workers were robbed in the same apartment complex over the course of a week.

Police say it happened in three different buildings in the same complex in the 17000 block of 13 Mile.

In each case, the delivery person was assaulted by multiple suspects with money and pizza also taken, according to police. In one instance, a worker's cell phone was stolen.

The three delivery workers from Jets Pizza, Passport Pizza and Paparonis Pizza have suffered injuries in the incidents.

Police say the dates and times of the assaults and robberies are as follows: April 5 around 10:10 p.m., April 6 around 11:30 p.m. and April 9 around 12:30 a.m.

If you have any information regarding any of these assaults, please contact police at 586-447-4505.