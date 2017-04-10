31 octopi hit the ice at final Detroit Red Wings game at the Joe Louis Arena

(WXYZ) - It was quite the sight: fans from all over coming together at the Joe Louis Arena one last time.

About 31 octopi hit the ice during the final Red Wings game at the iconic Detroit structure Sunday night. The Wings ended up beating the New Jersey Devils 4-1.

As we say goodbye to The Joe, we talked to some of the people who have made the place so special over the years.

Watch all the interviews in the video player above.