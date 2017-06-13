35-year-old father shot, killed on Detroit's east side

(WXYZ) - Police are still working to determine how a father was shot and killed down the street from his home.



They were called to Detroit's east side at Berkshire and Lakepointe just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.



Family members tell Seven Action News the victim, Keyon Cohen, grew up on down the street from where he died.



They say three generations of the family live on the block, including his mother and grandmother.



"My first born, my only son,” said Lica Grant, Cohen’s mother.



She heard the gunshots overnight, but only realized it was her son who was hurt when she tried to get a hold of him. “I called his phone and an officer answered," she said.



Sources say there were nine shell casings at the scene, four shots hit Cohen.

He was found dead in the street.



His mother says the 35-year-old was a family man, raising his two and a half year old daughter, even buying a home down the street from his mother and grandmother.



Grant says he worked as a party promoter at night.



"He would have parties at different venues and he had his own crowd and he kind of liked local fame.”



She says she has nothing to say to the people or person who killed her son.

She's only asking for prayers, support and an end to gun violence.



Police tell us they have no motive or suspects. They say they're still in the beginning of this investigation.

