$430 million Powerball jackpot: Deadline, odds, how to buy online & more

(WXYZ) - When no one hit the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, the total winnings climbed to a massive $430 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

The drawing takes place around 11 p.m. EDT and the jackpot has a total cash value of $273.4 million.

How to buy a ticket

Powerball tickets are available at all Michigan lottery retailers until 10 p.m. Wednesday night. To find the lottery retailer near you, visit MichiganLottery.com.

If you can't make it to the story, you can buy your tickets online, also at MichiganLottery.com.

How to win

To win the Powerball jackpot, you have to match all five white balls and the red Powerball. That will get you the $430 million grand prize.

There are eight other ways to win various amounts.

Match all five white balls - $1 million

Match four white balls and the Powerball - $50,000

Match four white balls - $100

Match three white balls and the Powerball - $100

Match three white balls - $7

Match two white balls and the Powerball - $7

Match one white ball and the Powerball - $4

Match the Powerball - $4

Odds

The odds of matching all five white balls and the Powerball for the grand prize are 1 in more than 292 million. To be specific, it's 1 in 292,201,338.

To win $1 million, the odds are 1 in more than 11 million. The $50,000 prize has 1 in more than 913,000 odds.

If you want to settle for just the $4, the odds are 1 in 91.98 or 1 in 38.32.

For more information on the Powerball jackpot, visit Powerball.com or MichiganLottery.com.