5-year-old girl saves mother's life by calling 911 during seizure

ECORSE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 5-year-old girl is being called a hero after she quickly called 911 and helped save her mother's life Sunday evening.

Amelia Bush and her mother had just returned home from church at about 5 p.m. when her mom had a seizure. She immediately picked up the phone and called 911.

"I was thinking of my mom," Amelia said.

She also helped Ecorse police officers get into a locked door, and informed paramedics of the medication her mother needs.

"Amelia is only 5-years-old, but she acts so mature," said Daphyne Hayden, Amelia's grandmother. "I am so very proud of her. God has just blessed her."

Paramedics were able to quickly transport her mother to the hospital, where she is expected to be okay.

Ecorse police presented Amelia with a few treats Sunday night, to honor her for her quick-thinking.